BRIEF-Gulf Medical Projects Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 1.43 billion dirhams versus 51.7 million dirhams year ago
May 23 Bioton SA :
* Said on Friday that its units Mindar Holdings Ltd and Germonta Holdings Ltd signed a conditional agreement to sell all their 29.29 pct stake in INDAR ZAO to Luraq Investments Ltd
* The total value of sale of 29.29 pct stake in INDAR ZAO is $4.9 million
* The condition for termination of the agreement is deterioration of parameters of INDAR ZAO's functioning until June 1, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 1.43 billion dirhams versus 51.7 million dirhams year ago
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.