* Said on Friday that its units Mindar Holdings Ltd and Germonta Holdings Ltd signed a conditional agreement to sell all their 29.29 pct stake in INDAR ZAO to Luraq Investments Ltd

* The total value of sale of 29.29 pct stake in INDAR ZAO is $4.9 million

* The condition for termination of the agreement is deterioration of parameters of INDAR ZAO's functioning until June 1, 2016

