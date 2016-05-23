May 23 EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA :

* Announced on Friday the launch of Splendor Brooklin project in Sao Paulo, Brazil

* The project is composed of one residential tower of 42 units, with areas of 213 square meters

* Potential sales value is 91.5 million Brazilian reais ($26.0 million)

* The company holds 100 percent of working interest in the project

* Scheduled to be finished in Set. 2019

Source text: bit.ly/1VfnE9s

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.5141 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)