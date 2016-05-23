BRIEF-Mena For Touristic and Real Estate Investment Q1 consol profit falls
May 14 Mena For Touristic And Real Estate Investment Co:
May 23 EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA :
* Announced on Friday the launch of Splendor Brooklin project in Sao Paulo, Brazil
* The project is composed of one residential tower of 42 units, with areas of 213 square meters
* Potential sales value is 91.5 million Brazilian reais ($26.0 million)
* The company holds 100 percent of working interest in the project
* Scheduled to be finished in Set. 2019
Source text: bit.ly/1VfnE9s
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.5141 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 14 Mena For Touristic And Real Estate Investment Co:
DUBAI, May 14 Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, broadly in line with analysts' expectations.