BRIEF-Gulf Medical Projects Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 1.43 billion dirhams versus 51.7 million dirhams year ago
May 23 Pierrel SpA :
* Aims to reach FY 2016 gross revenue of 15.9 million euros ($17.82 million)
* Aims to reach FY 2016 EBITDA of 0.5 million euros
* Board updated its 2016 financial targets on April 20
* Unit Pierrel Pharma has started clinical trials for Ubigel, a gel for the treatment of periodontitis
