May 23 Dantax A/S :

* Says Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for June 15 to decide on tender offer made by John Peter Jensen Holding A/S for its unit Nordic Air A/S and aircraft OY-JPJ

* Dantax announced it had received bid for its flying operations from John Peter Jensen Holding A/S on May 17

