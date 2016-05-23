BRIEF-Golden Textiles and Clothes Wool Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 6.6 million versus EGP 2.1 million year ago
May 23 Dantax A/S :
* Says Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for June 15 to decide on tender offer made by John Peter Jensen Holding A/S for its unit Nordic Air A/S and aircraft OY-JPJ
* Dantax announced it had received bid for its flying operations from John Peter Jensen Holding A/S on May 17
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 6.6 million versus EGP 2.1 million year ago
PARIS, May 14 French carmaker Renault expects to be able to resume normal production on Monday in the factories that were hit by a global cyber attack, a spokesman said.