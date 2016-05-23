May 23 Albertsons Companies Inc :

* Albertsons Companies LLC announces proposed senior notes offering

* Intention to offer $1.250 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024

* Company and units, Safeway Inc, New Albertson's Inc and Albertson's LLC, will be co-issuers of notes

* Also intends to use net proceeds to repay certain amounts outstanding under existing term loan facility

* Intends to use proceeds to pay redemption price, accrued, unpaid interest in connection with redemption of 7.750 pct senior notes due 2022