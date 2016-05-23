CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
May 23 Albertsons Companies Inc :
* Albertsons Companies LLC announces proposed senior notes offering
* Intention to offer $1.250 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024
* Company and units, Safeway Inc, New Albertson's Inc and Albertson's LLC, will be co-issuers of notes
* Also intends to use net proceeds to repay certain amounts outstanding under existing term loan facility
* Intends to use proceeds to pay redemption price, accrued, unpaid interest in connection with redemption of 7.750 pct senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.