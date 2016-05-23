BRIEF-Sinomach Automobile to issue commercial paper worth 5 bln yuan
* Says it plans to issue ultra-short commercial paper worth 5 billion yuan ($724.93 million)
May 23 Mr Price Group Ltd
* jse: mrp - final trading statement and final cash dividend declaration for the 53 weeks ended 2 april 2016
* Diluted heps for 53 weeks 1012.9 cents
* Final gross cash dividend of 419.0 cents per share has been declared for 53 weeks ended 2 april 2016, an increase of 13.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to issue ultra-short commercial paper worth 5 billion yuan ($724.93 million)
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.