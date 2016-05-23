BRIEF-Online part of Warom Technology's Shanghai IPO oversubscribed
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer
May 23 Almendral SA: :
* Said on Friday that its extraordinary meeting of shareholders (EGM) have resolved to raise capital to 562.0 billion Chilean pesos ($810.23 million) from 387.0 bln pesos
* To issue in one or more share issues up to 4.70 bln shares of the total value of up to 175.0 billion pesos ($252.30 million)
* The new shares have to be issued, subscribed and paid for within 3 years since the EGM
* The capital will be raise to back up the share issue of its unit, Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones SA
Source text: bit.ly/1OIWEse
Further company coverage: ($1 = 693.6300 Chilean pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.