BRIEF-Online part of Warom Technology's Shanghai IPO oversubscribed
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer
May 23 Nikkei:
* Hulu Japan seen taking another year to turn profit - Nikkei
* Hulu Japan's operating losses are seen narrowing to 1.7 billion yen in the year ending March 2017 from the year-earlier 2.1 billion yen - Nikkei
* Hulu Japan's revenue is forecast to grow 31 pct to 16.7 billion yen ($152 million) in the year ending March 2017 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1TuT9b4)
