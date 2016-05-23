May 23 Nikkei:

* Hulu Japan seen taking another year to turn profit - Nikkei

* Hulu Japan's operating losses are seen narrowing to 1.7 billion yen in the year ending March 2017 from the year-earlier 2.1 billion yen - Nikkei

* Hulu Japan's revenue is forecast to grow 31 pct to 16.7 billion yen ($152 million) in the year ending March 2017 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1TuT9b4)