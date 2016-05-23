CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
May 23 Ipsen Sa says Exelixis Inc:
* reported positive top line results from Cabosun phase 2 trial of Cabozantinib in patients with untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma
* Trial met its primary endpoint, statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival for Cabozantinib compared with Sunitinib
* Safety data in Cabozantinib-treated arm of study were consistent with those observed in previous studies in patients with advanced rcc
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: [IPN.PA,EXEL.O] (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.