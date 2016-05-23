May 23 Ipsen Sa says Exelixis Inc:

* reported positive top line results from Cabosun phase 2 trial of Cabozantinib in patients with untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma

* Trial met its primary endpoint, statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival for Cabozantinib compared with Sunitinib

* Safety data in Cabozantinib-treated arm of study were consistent with those observed in previous studies in patients with advanced rcc

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: [IPN.PA,EXEL.O] (Bengaluru Newsroom)