Dubai's Emaar Properties Q1 profit rises 15 pct
DUBAI, May 14 Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, broadly in line with analysts' expectations.
May 23 Groupe SEB
* Says to buy WMF from KKR
* Says to pay 1.02 billion euros for WMF and assume 565 million euros in debt, plus 125 million euros in pension liabilities
* SEB says to finance purchase with debt, maintain net debt/EBIDTDA ratio below 3 at end 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting By William Schomberg)
PARIS, May 14 France's new president Emmanuel Macron wore a suit costing a modest 450 euros (just under $500) for his inauguration on Sunday, in an apparent attempt to dissociate himself from "bling-bling" politics.