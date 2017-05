May 24 Givaudan SA :

* Said on Monday is acquiring ConAgra Foods' Spicetec Flavors & Seasonings business

* The total purchase price is $340 million, which Givaudan plans to fund from existing resources

* The transaction is expected to close in the next 60-90 days

* The transaction is expected to add approximately $185 million to Givaudan's revenue on a full year basis

Source text - bit.ly/25deP2Q

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)