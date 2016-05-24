BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
May 24 Fortnox AB :
* Said on Monday acceptance period for public tender offer of all shares and warrants in Fortnox had been extended until June 28, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility