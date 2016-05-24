BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
May 24 Sensori AB :
* Said on Monday the company's Annual General Meeting elected Lars Gunneflo as Chairman
* Gunneflo replaces Ingrid Atteryd Heimann
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility