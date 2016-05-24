May 24 Hexatronic Group AB :

* Signs deal to buy Ericsson's fiber cable and duct operations in Wellington, New Zealand

* Consideration is about 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.59 million) and is financed by buyer's credit from Nordea

* Transaction is expected to be finalized at the beginning of July

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3479 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)