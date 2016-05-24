BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
May 24 Hexatronic Group AB :
* Signs deal to buy Ericsson's fiber cable and duct operations in Wellington, New Zealand
* Consideration is about 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.59 million) and is financed by buyer's credit from Nordea
* Transaction is expected to be finalized at the beginning of July
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility