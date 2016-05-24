May 24IMS SA :

* Said on Monday that it disclosed its FY 2016 financial forecast and goals for years 2017-2019

* Sees FY 2016 net sales of 46.2 million zlotys ($11.7 million), up 10 percent versus FY 2015

* Sees FY 2016 EBITDA of 11.5 million zlotys, down 4 percent versus FY 2015

* Sees FY 2016 net profit of 6.0 million zlotys, down 13 percent versus FY 2015

* Sees lower 2016 EBITDA, net profit due to costs of communication and marketing activities and one-off operational cost of 0.8 mln zlotys of sale of own shares as part of motivational programme

* Aims for FY 2017 EBITDA of 13.5 mln zlotys, FY 2018 EBITDA of 16.5 mln zlotys and FY 2019 EBITDA of 20 mln zlotys

* Wants to pay dividend of minimum 60 percent of FY net profit in years 2017-2019

* Aims to increase its services locations to about 3,000 by the end of 2019

* Goals does not take into account effects of potential mergers and acquisitions

* Its management board maintains declarations regarding payment of FY 2016 dividend under the company's dividend policy

($1 = 3.9632 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)