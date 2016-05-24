May 24Wirtualna Polska Holding SA :

* Said on Monday it plans to include one-off cost related to partly set off of acquisition of shares in Allani Sp. z o.o. amounting to 2.4 million zlotys and related to that update of value of pledge to acquire non-controlling shares in Domodi Sp. z o.o. in the amount of 1.1 mln zlotys in Q2 financial report

* Those operations are result of annex signed on May 20, 2016 to sale and further co-operation agreement from Oct. 6, 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)