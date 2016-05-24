BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
May 24Wirtualna Polska Holding SA :
* Said on Monday it plans to include one-off cost related to partly set off of acquisition of shares in Allani Sp. z o.o. amounting to 2.4 million zlotys and related to that update of value of pledge to acquire non-controlling shares in Domodi Sp. z o.o. in the amount of 1.1 mln zlotys in Q2 financial report
* Those operations are result of annex signed on May 20, 2016 to sale and further co-operation agreement from Oct. 6, 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility