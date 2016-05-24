UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 Beate Uhse AG :
* Q1 revenues fell by 7.1 million euros to 29.1 million euros ($32.57 million)or were 19.7 pct lower yoy
* Q1 EBT loss 1.061 million euros versus loss 1.740 million euros year ago
* Board keeps to FY forecast, expecting it now in low end of forecasted range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.