BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
May 24 Chairman of Spain's Banco Santander , Ana Botin:
* Says at Institute of International Finance (IIF) meeting in Madrid that banking system needs more "clarity" on regulation
* Says Britain would be better off if it remains in the European Union but Santander would remain there whatever the outcome of the "Brexit" vote
* At same event, Chairman of BBVA, Francisco Gonzalez, says there is no more room for expansionary monetary policy in the eurozone
* Gonzalez says only way to boost economy in Europe is through expansion of fiscal policy and Germany should take the lead Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.