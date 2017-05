May 24 Moneta Money Bank As

* says share stabilisaton period after IPO has ended

* period was expected to end no later than June 4

* says stabilisation trades occurred on May 6 at a minimum and maximum price of CZK 68 per share

* over-allotment option exercised

* shares were stuck to IPO price of CZK 68 in heavy trade on debut

* shares down 0.4 percent at CZK 74.70 on Tuesday Further company coverage: