UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 Daimler AG
* Mercedes-Benz Manufacturing Hungary CEO says does not expect any decline in vehicle output this year
* Company has not had any problems finding enough skilled workers so far - CEO
* Declines to comment on 2016-2018 production targets
* Mercedes-Benz Manufacturing Hungary expects small increase in net revenues in 2016 vs 3.4 bln euros last year - CFO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Mark Potter)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.