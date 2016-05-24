May 24 Daimler AG

* Mercedes-Benz Manufacturing Hungary CEO says does not expect any decline in vehicle output this year

* Company has not had any problems finding enough skilled workers so far - CEO

* Declines to comment on 2016-2018 production targets

* Mercedes-Benz Manufacturing Hungary expects small increase in net revenues in 2016 vs 3.4 bln euros last year - CFO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Mark Potter)