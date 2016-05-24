May 24 Intuit Inc
* Posts Strong Third-quarter results; raises full-year
guidance
* Received board approval for a $0.30 per share dividend for
fiscal Q4
* Q3 revenue $2.304 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.25
billion
* Raised revenue, operating income and earnings per share
guidance for fiscal year
* Reiterated its full-year fiscal 2016 guidance range for
quickbooks online subscribers of 1.475 million to 1.500 million
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $ 3.94
* Q3 NON-GAAP earnings per share $3.43
* Q3 new quickbooks desktop and online customers combined
grew 16 percent year to date
* Sees 2016 revenue of $4.660 billion to $4.680 billion,
growth of 11 to 12 percent
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $3.53 to $3.55
* Added 140,000 quickbooks online subscribers in quarter,
bringing total to 1,397,000 paid subscribers worldwide at end of
april
* Sees FY 2016 NON-GAAP earnings per share $3.63 to $3.65
* Sees 2016 NON-GAAP diluted eps of $3.63 to $3.65
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.51, revenue view $4.61
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $3.21 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
