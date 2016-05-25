French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 23
PARIS, May 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
May 25KTG Agrar SE :
* Said on Tuesday FY group sales revenues climbed 92.4 million euros to 326.5 million euros ($364.01 million)
* FY operating result up 4.4 million euros to 59.0 million euros
* Generated a positive result for the year of 3.6 million euros (previous year: 6.4 million euros)
($1 = 0.8969 euros)
HUDSON GROUP, SUBSIDIARY OF DUFRY, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HUDSON LAS VEGAS JV AND NUANCE GROUP (LAS VEGAS), LLC, ANNOUNCES 7-YEAR EXTENSION OF DUTY-FREE AND DUTY-PAID AGREEMENT WITH MCCARRAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT