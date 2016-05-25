BRIEF-Attilan Group says board is of opinion that co will be able to operate as going concern
May 25 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its unit, local train operator Cercanias Mostoles Navalcarnero SA, filed for insolvency after Madrid Superior Court denied to suspend a fine of 34.1 million euros ($38.0 million) imposed by Madrid Community
* Says the unit has no bank debt
* Cercanias Mostoles Navalcarnero SA is directly and indirectly owned by OHL in 100 percent
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.