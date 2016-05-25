May 25 Bloober Team SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it has lowered its stake in iFun4all SA IPO-IF4.WA to 60.75 pct from 80 pct

* Sold 2.1 mln shares of iFun4all in a number of transactions through a private offer

* Following iFun4all's increase in capital, Bloober Team's stake in the company will be further reduced to 50.56 pct

* iFun4all plans to list its shares on the Warsaw Stock Exchange's NewConnect market

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)