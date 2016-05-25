BRIEF-KWS Saat 9-month net income up 33 pct at 128.5 million euros
* EBIT INCREASED BY 32.2% TO €170.1 (128.7) MILLION IN THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2016/2017
May 25 Bloober Team SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it has lowered its stake in iFun4all SA IPO-IF4.WA to 60.75 pct from 80 pct
* Sold 2.1 mln shares of iFun4all in a number of transactions through a private offer
* Following iFun4all's increase in capital, Bloober Team's stake in the company will be further reduced to 50.56 pct
* iFun4all plans to list its shares on the Warsaw Stock Exchange's NewConnect market
Says not aware of any development of Enforcement Directorate taking possession of Vijay Mallya's stake in co