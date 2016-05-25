French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 23
PARIS, May 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
May 25 Master Pharm SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its management proposes FY 2015 dividend of 0.19 zloty per share or 4.1 million zlotys ($1.0 million) in total Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.9700 zlotys)
HUDSON GROUP, SUBSIDIARY OF DUFRY, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HUDSON LAS VEGAS JV AND NUANCE GROUP (LAS VEGAS), LLC, ANNOUNCES 7-YEAR EXTENSION OF DUTY-FREE AND DUTY-PAID AGREEMENT WITH MCCARRAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT