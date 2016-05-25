French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 23
PARIS, May 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
May 25 Marks & Spencer
* CEO Steve Rowe says expects analysts' consensus profit forecasts for current, next year to come down
* CEO says won't put timeframe on recovery of clothing and home business
* Says review of costs to focus on "simplifying processes"
* CEO says UK clothing market "very difficult at the moment" Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* HUDSON GROUP, SUBSIDIARY OF DUFRY, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HUDSON LAS VEGAS JV AND NUANCE GROUP (LAS VEGAS), LLC, ANNOUNCES 7-YEAR EXTENSION OF DUTY-FREE AND DUTY-PAID AGREEMENT WITH MCCARRAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)