BRIEF-Attilan Group says board is of opinion that co will be able to operate as going concern
* "Board is of opinion that company will be able to operate as going concern" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Property Lease Fund SA :
* Decides to file motion for opening of accelerated arrangement proceedings under Polish restructuring law to court in Wroclaw, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* "Board is of opinion that company will be able to operate as going concern" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.