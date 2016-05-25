LONDON May 25 A decision by euro zone finance
ministers to unlock further aid to Greece is a positive
development for the sovereign's creditworthiness, Moody's
ratings agency said on Wednesday.
Eurogroup finance ministers early on Wednesday gave a nod
to releasing 10.3 billion euros ($11.5 billion) in new funds for
Greece and gave their firmest offer yet of debt relief.
Moody's said the deal alleviates the risk of a liquidity
squeeze in Greece, especially in the near term.
"The Eurogroup also provided a road map on debt relief,
which is credit positive as it signals a growing consensus among
euro area member countries and the institutions, namely the IMF
and the European Commission, on debt relief," it said in a
statement.
But the agency added that the "implementation risks" of the
deal remained high because of a small governing majority, weak
institutions, and the backdrop of political and social
discontent.
Moody's rates Greece Caa3, deep in junk territory, with a
stable outlook. It is set to review the rating on June 24.
