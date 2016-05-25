May 25 Tsesnabank AO :

* Says Standard & Poor's has revised Tsesnabank's outlook to negative from stable and has affirmed long-term and short-term ratings in foreign and national currency at B+/B

* The national scale rating has been downgraded to kzBBB- from kzBBB

Source text - bit.ly/1RqvaHO

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)