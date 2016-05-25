BRIEF-Agricultural Land Trust says One Managed Investment Funds entered into transaction to give trust income
* One Managed Investment Funds as responsible entity to Agricultural Land Trust entered into transaction to give trust income
May 25 Agroenergy Invest REIT-Sofia :
* Proposes to distribute gross dividend of 90 percent of the 2015 profit (of 709,773.65 Bulgarian levs) i.e. of 638,796.29 Bulgarian levs
NEW YORK, May 23 London-based startup TransferWise has launched a new service in the UK and Europe that will make it easier for small businesses to keep money and get paid in more than 15 currencies, as the company branches beyond its core money transfer business.