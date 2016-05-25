May 25 Truecar Inc :

* Projects total new vehicle sales, including fleet deliveries, will reach 1,569,538 units in may, down 4 percent from a year ago

* May auto sales likely curbed by fewer weekend shopping days

* SAAR for total light vehicle sales in May is an estimated 17.8 million units, up from 17.7 million units a year ago

* Excluding certain sales, U.S. Retail deliveries of new cars, light trucks to fall to 4.5 percent, in May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)