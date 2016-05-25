GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling retreats after Manchester blast, euro steady, stocks advance
May 25 Lionsgate Entertainment Corp :
* Lionsgate reports results for fiscal 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.27
* Q4 revenue $791.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $740.7 million
* Company pays quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share
* Qtrly filmed entertainment backlog of approximately $1.5 billion versus. $1.3 billion Q-O-Q
* qtrly earnings per share $0.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $738.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in New Delhi. 11:45 am: Steel Minister Birender Singh to brief media in New D