UPDATE 2-Shanghai Pharma says may submit rival bid for Germany's Stada
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
May 26 IVS Group SA :
* Reported on Wednesday Q1 net profit 3.3 million euros ($3.69 million) versus 3.4 million euros a year ago
* Q1 turnover 88.4 million euros, up 4.9 percent year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
IMENTI, Kenya, May 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - On a five-acre piece of land being prepared for planting, James Mwenda shouts at his two oxen, commanding them to move in a straight line as they pull a ripper that cuts a long slit into the unploughed ground.