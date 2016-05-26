BRIEF-Emerald Leisures approves increase in authorized share capital of co
* Says approved increase in authorized share capital of company
May 25 Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ SpA :
* Said on Wednesday it completed the placement to qualified investors of its 300 million euro ($335.34 million) senior unsecured and non-convertible bond due May 31, 2021
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says approved increase in authorized share capital of company
BAKU, May 17 Azeri state fund SOFAZ said on Wednesday it would continue to finance all projects including the Southern Gas Corridor, and would not sell any assets to cover its $1 billion investment in troubled lender International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA).