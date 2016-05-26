BRIEF-Emerald Leisures approves increase in authorized share capital of co
* Says approved increase in authorized share capital of company
May 26 Prime Living publ AB :
* Q1 rental income 7.8 million Swedish crowns ($939,543.96) versus 4.5 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating income 5.8 million crowns versus 3.1 million crowns year ago
* Q1 oper profit 9.4 million crowns versus loss 7.4 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3019 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BAKU, May 17 Azeri state fund SOFAZ said on Wednesday it would continue to finance all projects including the Southern Gas Corridor, and would not sell any assets to cover its $1 billion investment in troubled lender International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA).