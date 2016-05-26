BRIEF-Emerald Leisures approves increase in authorized share capital of co
* Says approved increase in authorized share capital of company
May 26 Pro Kapital Grupp AS :
* Reported on Wednesday Q1 revenue of 2.8 million euros ($3.13 million) versus 3.1 million euros a year ago
* Q1 net loss of 1.4 million euros versus net loss of 1.2 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8954 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says approved increase in authorized share capital of company
BAKU, May 17 Azeri state fund SOFAZ said on Wednesday it would continue to finance all projects including the Southern Gas Corridor, and would not sell any assets to cover its $1 billion investment in troubled lender International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA).