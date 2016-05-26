BRIEF-India's Taj GVK Hotels and Resorts March-qtr profit falls about 87 pct
* March quarter total income from operations 734.3 million rupees
May 26 Companhia Industrial Cataguases :
* Announced on Wednesday that Paulo Antonio Valente resigned as chief executive officer and as interim chief financial officer of the company
* Paulo Antonio Valente's term of office shall terminate on June 30
Source text: bit.ly/1XyXwqo
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter total income from operations 734.3 million rupees
May 17 Qualcomm Inc said on Wednesday it filed a complaint against Foxconn Technology Group and other Apple Inc manufacturers for breaching license agreements.