BRIEF-Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
* Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
May 26 California Public Employees Retirement System
* Asks shareowners of Devon Energy corp to support proposal 5 requesting climate change risk reporting
* Iss, Glass Lewis have similarly recommended that investors vote for proposal no. 5 at the Devon Energy Corp. Annual meeting on June 8, 2016 Source (bit.ly/1TLniX4) Further company coverage:
* Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
May 17 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, mirroring trends in global stocks as investors showed concerns about political turmoil in the United States.