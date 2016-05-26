May 26 Sygnity SA :

* Reported on Wednesday its H1 2015/2016 net profit at 2.9 million zlotys ($737,857.16) versus 4.5 million zlotys a year ago

* H1 revenue 244.3 million zlotys versus 229.7 million zlotys a year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.9303 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)