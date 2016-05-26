BRIEF-India's Taj GVK Hotels and Resorts March-qtr profit falls about 87 pct
* March quarter total income from operations 734.3 million rupees
May 26 Cerveceria San Juan SA :
* Said on Wednesday approves interim FY 2016 dividend of 31 million soles ($9.3 million) payable June 24
* To pay out 0.3157 soles per each ordinary and investment share
May 17 Qualcomm Inc said on Wednesday it filed a complaint against Foxconn Technology Group and other Apple Inc manufacturers for breaching license agreements.