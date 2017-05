May 26 Mangold AB :

* Announced on Wednesday perpetual subordinated loan with frame of 40 million Swedish crowns ($4.82 million) on market terms

* Of 40 million crowns, 16 million crowns will be subscribed for immediately

* Loan is granted by Skandinaviska Kreditfonden AB (5 million crowns), Anders Wihlborn (4 million crowns) and GoMobile AB (7 million crowns)

($1 = 8.2997 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)