Apple sets guidance on dual euro benchmark tranche bond
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Combined order books for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have passed €5bn, according to a lead bank.
May 26 Wojas SA :
* Said on Wednesday that supervisory board approved merger of its wholly owned subsidiary WOJAS Trade sp. z o.o. into Wojas SA
* Decision of merger is resulting from the long-term development objectives of the company
BERLIN, May 17 Audi's Rupert Stadler will be given another five years as chief executive, sources said on Wednesday, as Volkswagen's luxury division seeks to demonstrate continuity ahead of its annual shareholder meeting.