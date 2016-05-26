Apple sets guidance on dual euro benchmark tranche bond
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Combined order books for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have passed €5bn, according to a lead bank.
May 26 AAT Holding SA :
* Said on Wednesday it updated its international expansion strategy
* Is to continue expansion in Central and Eastern Europe through increasing number of subsidiaries by establishing new units or by acquisitions
* In Western Europe it aims at limiting development of its own units and focus on acquisitions of existing units only
* Is to liquidate its Dutch unit ASTAL Security Technologies B.V. (Astal Holandia) because of high operating costs and lower growth dynamics comparing to units operating in Central and Eastern Europe
* In 2015 ASTAL Security Technologies B.V. reported net loss of 1.6 million zlotys ($405,905.93)
* Regardless of decision to close Astal Holandia it intends to keep its presence in Dutch market in cooperation with a local distributor
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9418 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Combined order books for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have passed €5bn, according to a lead bank.
KIGALI, May 17 Rwanda's telecom industry regulator has fined MTN Rwanda, a division of South Africa's MTN Group 7 billion francs ($8.5 million) for running its IT services outside the country in breach of its licence.