May 26 Angler Gaming PLC :

* Board of Directors has approved appointment of David Gray, current Chairman, as new Chief Executive Officer

* Michael Bennett, current CEO, will be stepping down from executive position due to his retirement

* James Scicluna, independent director, has been appointed new Chairman

* Changes will be effective as from July 1, 2016

(Gdynia Newsroom)