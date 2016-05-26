Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers
May 17 Qualcomm Inc said on Wednesday it filed a complaint against Foxconn Technology Group and other Apple Inc manufacturers for breaching license agreements.
May 26 Angler Gaming PLC :
* Board of Directors has approved appointment of David Gray, current Chairman, as new Chief Executive Officer
* Michael Bennett, current CEO, will be stepping down from executive position due to his retirement
* James Scicluna, independent director, has been appointed new Chairman
* Changes will be effective as from July 1, 2016
