May 26 Scandinavian Real Heart AB :

* Businessman Lars Forslund is investing 1 million Swedish crowns ($120,917.52) in Scandinavian Real Heart AB

* Lars Forslund subscribes for the shares both privately and through his company LF Invest AB Source text: bit.ly/1qLtwuo

($1 = 8.2701 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)