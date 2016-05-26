BRIEF-FDA puts clinical hold on Concert Pharma's hair loss drug
* Concert Pharmaceuticals announces clinical hold on ctp-543 phase 2A trial
May 26 Scandinavian Real Heart AB :
* Businessman Lars Forslund is investing 1 million Swedish crowns ($120,917.52) in Scandinavian Real Heart AB
* Lars Forslund subscribes for the shares both privately and through his company LF Invest AB Source text: bit.ly/1qLtwuo
* Q1 earnings per share view eur -0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S