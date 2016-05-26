Apple sets guidance on dual euro benchmark tranche bond
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Combined order books for Apple Inc's dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond have passed €5bn, according to a lead bank.
May 26 Marfrig Global Foods SA :
* Announced on Wednesday that its subsidiary Marfrig Holdings (Europe) BV had concluded a $750 million bond issuance realized overseas
* Said that the issuance had a demand of $2.5 billion, primarily from investors from US, Europe and Asia
* Bonds with 8.0 percent coupon and yield of 8.25 percent per year
* Maturity on June 8, 2023
BERLIN, May 17 Audi's Rupert Stadler will be given another five years as chief executive, sources said on Wednesday, as Volkswagen's luxury division seeks to demonstrate continuity ahead of its annual shareholder meeting.