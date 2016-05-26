BRIEF-CrowdStrike closes $100 mln series D financing round
* CrowdStrike Inc says financing led by existing investor Accel Source text for Eikon:
May 26 Invex Controladora SAB de CV :
* Said on Wednesday Fitch affirmed rating on Invex Controladora at national long term and short term level of A(mex) and F1(mex) respectively
* Outlook is stable
Source text: bit.ly/22qlZPr
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* CrowdStrike Inc says financing led by existing investor Accel Source text for Eikon:
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012