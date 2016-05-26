BRIEF-CrowdStrike closes $100 mln series D financing round
* CrowdStrike Inc says financing led by existing investor Accel Source text for Eikon:
May 26 Fibra Mty SAPI de CV :
* Said on Wednesday completes acquisition of "Providencia" portfolio for $47.1 million announced Nov. 19, 2015
* Expects around $4.1 million in net operating income from the acquisition in the first 12 months
* Says "Providencia" consists of eight currently occupied buildings of 99,612 square meters built on 247,888 square meters of land in Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012