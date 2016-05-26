BRIEF-CrowdStrike closes $100 mln series D financing round
* CrowdStrike Inc says financing led by existing investor Accel Source text for Eikon:
May 26 Grupo Gigante SAB de CV :
* Said on Wednesday sold to UIR Polanco SA de CV, unit of Union Investment Real Estate GmbH, property known as Corporativo Dos Patios, a Dos Patios y Diseno brand and related lease rights for $117.5 million plus VAT
* Says sold the asset to obtain funds to decrease debt and strengthen its business plan
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012