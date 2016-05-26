BRIEF-CrowdStrike closes $100 mln series D financing round
* CrowdStrike Inc says financing led by existing investor Accel Source text for Eikon:
May 26 Unifin Financiera SAB de CV SOFOM ENR :
* Said on Wednesday Standard & Poor's reaffirmed rating on Unifin Financiera at BB and on national level at mxA/mxA-2
* Outlook is stable
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012